California gives guidelines for private gatherings: wear a face mask, stay six feet apart, don't shout

Miss hanging out with your friends & family? Well, the state of California has unveiled guidelines on private gatherings ahead of the holiday season and there's certain steps they recommend you follow to keep yourself & those around you safe & healthy. The guidelines are listed here.

California releases guidelines for private gatherings https://t.co/FytrARV0xj pic.twitter.com/30MoOOvsPu — KRON4 News (@kron4news) October 12, 2020

Here's the 7 requirements:

Attendance No more than 3 households together at a time Only interact with the same households over time All names & info of attendees should be taken down in case of need for contact tracing Gather outdoors Don't attend if sick, or high-risk Practice physical distancing and hand hygiene Stay six feet apart at all times Don't use shared items Wear a face covering Keep itt short (less than 2 hours) Singing, chanting & shouting is discouraged

People who are singing, shouting, chanting, or exercising are strongly encouraged to maintain physical distancing beyond 6 feet to further reduce risk.

People who are singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice).

Instrumental music is allowed as long as the musicians maintain at least 6-foot physical distancing. Musicians must be from one of the three households. Playing of wind instruments (any instrument played by the mouth, such as a trumpet or clarinet) is strongly discouraged.

These guidelines come as health officials discourage the public from trick-or-treating and urge you to exercise caution ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings.