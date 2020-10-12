California gives guidelines for private gatherings: wear a face mask, stay six feet apart, don't shout
New guidelines outline how private gatherings should be held
October 12, 2020
Miss hanging out with your friends & family? Well, the state of California has unveiled guidelines on private gatherings ahead of the holiday season and there's certain steps they recommend you follow to keep yourself & those around you safe & healthy. The guidelines are listed here.
California releases guidelines for private gatherings https://t.co/FytrARV0xj pic.twitter.com/30MoOOvsPu— KRON4 News (@kron4news) October 12, 2020
Here's the 7 requirements:
- Attendance
- No more than 3 households together at a time
- Only interact with the same households over time
- All names & info of attendees should be taken down in case of need for contact tracing
- Gather outdoors
- Don't attend if sick, or high-risk
- Practice physical distancing and hand hygiene
- Stay six feet apart at all times
- Don't use shared items
- Wear a face covering
- Keep itt short (less than 2 hours)
- Singing, chanting & shouting is discouraged
- People who are singing, shouting, chanting, or exercising are strongly encouraged to maintain physical distancing beyond 6 feet to further reduce risk.
- People who are singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice).
- Instrumental music is allowed as long as the musicians maintain at least 6-foot physical distancing. Musicians must be from one of the three households. Playing of wind instruments (any instrument played by the mouth, such as a trumpet or clarinet) is strongly discouraged.
These guidelines come as health officials discourage the public from trick-or-treating and urge you to exercise caution ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings.