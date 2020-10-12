California gives guidelines for private gatherings: wear a face mask, stay six feet apart, don't shout

Miss hanging out with your friends & family? Well, the state of California has unveiled guidelines on private gatherings ahead of the holiday season and there's certain steps they recommend you follow to keep yourself & those around you safe & healthy. The guidelines are listed here.

Here's the 7 requirements:

  1. Attendance
    1. No more than 3 households together at a time
    2. Only interact with the same households over time
    3. All names & info of attendees should be taken down in case of need for contact tracing
  2. Gather outdoors
  3. Don't attend if sick, or high-risk
  4. Practice physical distancing and hand hygiene
    1. Stay six feet apart at all times
    2. Don't use shared items
  5. Wear a face covering
  6. Keep itt short (less than 2 hours)
  7. Singing, chanting & shouting is discouraged 
  • People who are singing, shouting, chanting, or exercising are strongly encouraged to maintain physical distancing beyond 6 feet to further reduce risk.
  • People who are singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice).
  • Instrumental music is allowed as long as the musicians maintain at least 6-foot physical distancing. Musicians must be from one of the three households. Playing of wind instruments (any instrument played by the mouth, such as a trumpet or clarinet) is strongly discouraged.

These guidelines come as health officials discourage the public from trick-or-treating and urge you to exercise caution ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings.

 

