California's Great America Announces Park Will Remain Closed Until 2021

California's Great America has announced that the park will remain closed for the rest of 2020 as we continue to face the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region surrounding COVID-19 as well as the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year," the park wrote on their website.

2020 season passed will be valid through 2021 and 2021 season passed will be available starting September 8, 2020.

Here's what the park promises for next year:

The debut of its all-new waterpark, South Bay Shores, featuring seven new water attractions, new food and shopping locations, premium cabanas and a family-friendly lagoon play area with eight kid-sized water slides—all richly themed to reflect the excitement and fun of the Northern California coast and South Bay regions; and

The return of popular seasonal events, such as Halloween Haunt, The Great Pumpkin Fest, WinterFest and more.

For more head here.