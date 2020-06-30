California Gas Tax To Rise On July 1st Pushing It Above 50 Cents A Gallon

It will rise 3 cents.

On Wednesday July 1st the Golden Gate Bridge toll will rise & so will the California gas tax. It'll go up 3.2 cents a gallon to increase the total tax to over $.50 a gallon.

California voters passed SB-1 back in 2017 with the aim of repairing roads, improving traffic safety, and expanding public transit systems across the state.

It's expected to generate $7 billion this fiscal year.

