California Gas Tax To Rise On July 1st Pushing It Above 50 Cents A Gallon

On Wednesday July 1st the Golden Gate Bridge toll will rise & so will the California gas tax. It'll go up 3.2 cents a gallon to increase the total tax to over $.50 a gallon.

California’s gas tax is the highest in the nation. In the midst of a recession and pandemic, at a time when thousands have lost their jobs and even more struggle to put food on the table, a tax increase is the last thing Californians need.

https://t.co/T3ADlkl8Uv — Young Kim (@YoungKimCA) June 23, 2020

California voters passed SB-1 back in 2017 with the aim of repairing roads, improving traffic safety, and expanding public transit systems across the state.

It's expected to generate $7 billion this fiscal year.