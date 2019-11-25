California Gas Station Mistakenly Sells Gas For 39 Cents A Gallon

A line about 70 cars deep formed at an Arco gas station in Hollister, California on Sunday night after word got out that you could fill up your tank for $.39/gallon. That's well below the state average of $3.86/gallon.

Big mistake! Gas was selling for 39 cents a gallon at one California station https://t.co/BpHKnJsj1U — KTVU (@KTVU) November 25, 2019

An employee made a mistake when he meant to make the price $3.39, but accidentally forgot the first 3.

The location on Gateway Drive noticed the line forming, but didn't realize anything was amiss for a while. The station's manager believes they lost about $4,000 due to the mistake.