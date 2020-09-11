Inmate firefighters

California Inmate Firefighters Can Now Have Records Expunged; Become Professional Firefighters Under New Law

Gov. Newsom signed the bill into law.

September 11, 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law that paves the way for California's inmate firefighters to have their records expunged allowing them to become professional firefighters upon their release from prison.

Noting that reform on the state's inmate firefighter program has been overdue for decades, Newsom noted that those fighting the state's historic wildfires "should not be denied the right to later become a professional firefighter."

AB 2147 will accelerate the process of expunging an inmate's record making it simpler for them to get their EMT certification, which is needed prior to becoming a professional firefighter.

