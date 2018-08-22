California Drivers Rank As Third Worst In The Country Per New Study

Per a new study from SmartAsset, only two states rank below of California when it comes to how bad their drivers are. Mississippi & Tennessee.

Let me show you my shocked face --https://t.co/Tp97ATzsrY — Scot (@theurparanoid) August 22, 2018

The study's methodology looked at everything from deaths per mile driven to percentages of drivers in a state that look up "speeding ticket". Amount of DUIs & uninsured drivers were factored in as well.

While California ranked relatively low in fatalities per 100 miles driven (32nd) we ranked high for DUIs & uninsured drivers.

California has been jumping up the rankings since 2016, a year where the state's drivers ranked 17th worst in the nation. For more, head to SmartAsset.