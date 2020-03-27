California DMVs Close All Field Offices And Real ID Deadline Extended

California DMV Field Offices have closed and are set to virtually reopen starting Thursday April 2nd. All scheduled in-office appointments are now canceled and you can check the DMV website to make a future appointment.

Here at the #CADMV, we provide essential services by mail, online, use of kiosks, virtually, and by other means. Field offices are temporarily closed to the public. Read more here: https://t.co/3ZHhUcKalW #DMV — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) March 27, 2020

Californians will be able to take care of certain transactions, vehicle title transfers & registration on virtual.dmv.ca.gov. Field offices will reopen once they are deep cleaned and virtual services are increased to cover more necessary functions of the department.

The Real ID deadline has also been postponed from Oct. 1, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2021. The REAL ID is a second form of identification needed to board commercial airlines and you now won't be required to have one until late next year.