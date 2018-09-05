California DMVs Claim They've Dropped Wait Times By 30 Minutes Over The Last Month

According to the California Dpartment of Motor Vehicles efforts they've made this summer to remedy long wait times have started to work. They claim that increasing staff & bringing back retired workers have reduced average wait times by 30 minutes.

Calif. DMV says wait times have dropped 30 minutes https://t.co/wympaBGbbY pic.twitter.com/eVmFydrQP1 — SFGate (@SFGate) September 5, 2018

In August more California offices began to offer Saturday hours & as last month you can now apply for, or renew a driver's license, or California ID card with an online application.

As of the week of August 25th wait times for those without an appointment averaged one hour & fourty minutes down from two hours & ten minutes in July.

Lawmakers have given the department of motor vehicles millions of dollars this year to help find ways to reduce wait times, so hopefully they continue to go down.