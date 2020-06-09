All California DMV Offices To Reopen Thursday

On Thursday June 11th all California DMV field offices will once again be open and offering limited services that can only be offered in person, however those waiting to get their drivers licenses will have to continue to wait as behind-the-wheel tests are not set to resume. Motorcycle drive tests will resume, though.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its remaining field offices on Thursday, Jun. 11 with limited services. https://t.co/gLzfXMBsiw — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) June 9, 2020

Those who had appoitments canceled over the past months will be notified of their new appointment times and here's the services that will be offered:

Paying for registrations for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

Vehicle verifications

The requirement for Californians to get a REAL ID was also previously postponed from October 1, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

