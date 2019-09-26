California DMV To Begin Accepting Credit And Debit Payments In 2020

In a long overdue announcement, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that they will begin accepting credit & debit card payments at all of their offices by early 2020.

We will soon accept CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS at our offices! All offices should have this option by early 2020. In the meantime, customers visiting the Davis field office can experience the payment convenience starting September 30. Learn more: https://t.co/9LDWL2l9cF #DMV #CADMV pic.twitter.com/mfo2jHvY3Q — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) September 26, 2019

DMV officies in Davis, Fresno, Victorville, & Roseville will be the first to get the payment system later this fall. They hope this will help improve the customer experience.

There will be a 2.3% service fee when using cards. For more info head to dmv.ca.gov.