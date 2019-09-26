California DMV To Begin Accepting Credit And Debit Payments In 2020

September 26, 2019
In a long overdue announcement, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that they will begin accepting credit & debit card payments at all of their offices by early 2020.

DMV officies in Davis, Fresno, Victorville, & Roseville will be the first to get the payment system later this fall. They hope this will help improve the customer experience.

There will be a 2.3% service fee when using cards. For more info head to dmv.ca.gov.

 

