DMV Now Allowing Californians To Apply For And Renew Driver's License Online

Some relief is coming to those long lines at the DMV. In August even more California offices will offer Saturday hours & as of this week you can now apply for, or renew a driver's license, or California ID card with an online application.

California drivers can now fill out an application for a diver's license or state ID card without going to their local DMV. https://t.co/FqWEZpeh3c — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 19, 2018

It had been required that you fill out driver's license and California state ID card application forms at designated computers at the DMV. Now you can create an account online and fill out your designated forms before heading to the DMV. Technicians at the DMV are supposed to be able to easily access this info thus saving you time & ideally shortening the amount of time everyone has to spend there.

Save time during your next DMV field office visit by completing the new electronic driver license and ID card application online before visiting a DMV field office. Fill it out at https://t.co/l4bkrKtIvU. https://t.co/X6oHGj0xKa — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) July 18, 2018

California DMV director Jean Shiomoto calls the new online application process a "game changer," & hopefully these latest developments help.