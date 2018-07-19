DMV Now Allowing Californians To Apply For And Renew Driver's License Online

July 19, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Dennis Chamberlain | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Some relief is coming to those long lines at the DMV. In August even more California offices will offer Saturday hours & as of this week you can now apply for, or renew a driver's license, or California ID card with an online application.

It had been required that you fill out driver's license and California state ID card application forms at designated computers at the DMV. Now you can create an account online and fill out your designated forms before heading to the DMV. Technicians at the DMV are supposed to be able to easily access this info thus saving you time & ideally shortening the amount of time everyone has to spend there. 

California DMV director Jean Shiomoto calls the new online application process a "game changer," & hopefully these latest developments help.

 

Tags: 
California DMV
Online Application