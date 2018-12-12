California Could Start Taxing Text Messages

In an effort to create revenue to support phone service for the poor, the California Public Utilies Commission will vote in January on whether, or not to tax Californians text messages.

The Public Utilities Commission is floating the idea to help fund programs that give low-income residents access to cell phones.



While the cost per text is currently unclear it's said that the tax would cost Californians $44 million a year. The wireless industry & business groups are fighting against it.

The tax would not affect those using Apple's iMessage feature, or Facebook Messenger - strictly text messages.

You can check out the proposal for yourself here.