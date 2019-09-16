California Could Become The First State To Require That High Schools Start At 8:30AM Or Later

California is close to becoming the first state to mandate that high schools do not start before 8:30AM & middle schools do not start before 8AM. After Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill in 2018 citing that local communities should make these decisions and not the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom will now get to decide if SB 328 becomes a law.

This potential change for secondary schools makes sense, as children will benefit from a healthier start time. We may well see student performance and enthusiasm for school increase as well. https://t.co/0wFgGZ06wb — Steve Westly (@SteveWestly) September 16, 2019

75% of middle & high schools in California currently start their days at a time prior to 8:30AM and the proponents of the bill say that pushing the start time back would help ease the effects of childhood sleep deprivation. According to The American Academy of Pediatrics the later start time could benefit children's sleep schedules. Opponents of the bill say it could negatively affect before & after school programs and that school start times should be dictated by school districts.

Schools in rural areas would not be subject to the mandated start time changes.

Gov. Newsom has until October 13th to sign, or veto the bill. If signed it would go into effect in 2022.