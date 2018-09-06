California Could Become First State To Ban Cosmetics Tested On Animals

A bill passed through the California state legislature last Friday (8/31) that would make it illegal for cosmetic manufacturers to import, or sell cosmetics that were tested on animals after January 1, 2020.

Victory! --#California becomes the 1st state to reject animal testing for cosmetics! ------ https://t.co/p2UFyuE1Rd pic.twitter.com/bt0WEjWRQI — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) September 4, 2018

The bill currently sits on Governor Jerry Brown's desk to be signed into law. The goal of the bill is to fast track cruelty-free products as the universal standard in America.

Of note, the ban would apply to make-up, as well as personal hygiene products like shampoo, deoderant, conditioner and more.

Manufacturers would be fined $5,000 initially & $1,000 each day after if they do not adhere to the new policy that would take effect on 1/1/2020.

