California Could Become First State To Ban Cosmetics Tested On Animals

September 6, 2018
Elnur | Dreamstime.com

A bill passed through the California state legislature last Friday (8/31) that would make it illegal for cosmetic manufacturers to import, or sell cosmetics that were tested on animals after January 1, 2020.

The bill currently sits on Governor Jerry Brown's desk to be signed into law. The goal of the bill is to fast track cruelty-free products as the universal standard in America.

Of note, the ban would apply to make-up, as well as personal hygiene products like shampoo, deoderant, conditioner and more.

Manufacturers would be fined $5,000 initially & $1,000 each day after if they do not adhere to the new policy that would take effect on 1/1/2020.

