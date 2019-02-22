California To Consider Making It Legal To Eat Roadkill

A proposed bill made headlines last week about adding lanes to I-5 & Hwy. 99 with no speed limits, another proposed bill regarding what happens on the roads has Californians talking this week. The latest one, SB 395, would make it legal to eat roadkill.

‘You kill it, you grill it’ in California? Law proposes making eating roadkill legalhttps://t.co/sEUGKco24B pic.twitter.com/bzfUPYlWRJ — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 22, 2019

"You kill it, you grill it." is a saying that can apply in 20 states where it's currently legal to recover the edible portions of what you kill on the road. Currently, salvaging those edible parts of what you accidentally kill is considered illegal in the state.

It's estimated that 20,000 deer are killed a year by motorists in California and the senator who introduced the bill believes this would add "hundreds of pounds of healthy meat that could be utilized to feed those in need."

If passed, the bill would go into law in 2021.