California To Consider Lowering Legal Alcohol Limit From .08 To .05

San Mateo County Senator Jerry Hill has introduced a new bill that he believes, if passed, would save thousands of lives. He's proposing that the legal limit for motorists in the state of California be lowered from .08% to .05%.

California lawmakers considering lowering blood alcohol limit for motorists https://t.co/TmMH9QTmZ8 — KTVU (@KTVU) February 28, 2019

The NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) has been encouraging states to move to a .05% blood alcohol level as the legal limit since 2013 & that's the standard in over 100 countries around the world.

Assembly Bill 1713, or Liam's Law, is named after a 15-month old who was killed in a drunk driving accident in 2016.

We'll let you know if it gets closer to passing.