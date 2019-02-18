California To Consider Lanes With No Speed Limit On I-5 And Hwy. 99

Orange County Senator John Moorlach has proposed a bill (SB-319) that aims to help reduce air pollution & greenhouse gases by limiting the amount of idling cars on two of California's longest roads: Interstate 5 & Hwy. 99. The way he wants to do that? By adding two lanes to each that would have no maximum speed limit.

The Department of Transportation would be tasked with adding those new lanes while the other two would have a speed limit that remains at 65 MPH.

The money for the project would come from funds allocated to it under the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006. "Existing law continuously appropriates 35% of the annual proceeds of the fund for transit, affordable housing, and sustainable communities programs and 25% of the annual proceeds of the fund for certain components of a specified high-speed rail project.”

The bill was introduced on the heels of uncertainty surrounding California's high-speed rail project & would give Californians a high-speed option in the absence of high-speed rail.

For more head to CBS Sacramento.