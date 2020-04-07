California Air Quality Continues To Improve Since Shelter In Place Order Began

After weeks of a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the Coronavirus and days of steady rain there's been quite a change in air quality around California. Most notably Monday night when the usually smog-ridden Los Angeles registered the best air quality in the world. San Francisco ranked in the top 10 Monday night, as well according to IQAir.

With so many people staying at home and off the roads, Los Angeles currently has the cleanest air in the world, report says. https://t.co/nvOXWbzt8b — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 7, 2020

In the Bay Area there's been decreases in nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, black carbon and other pollutants in comparison to the same time periods in 2017-2019.

Sacramento and the Central Valley are also seeing better air quality as traffic and travel have dropped drastically over the past month.

We’ve noticed how wonderful the air quality is in Northern California... and the quiet from less cars on the road... less sounds from ambulances and fire trucks too. https://t.co/r0HNzoi9et — C. Redhead Extraordinaire ------ (@Rapieress) April 7, 2020

Globally, Earth's vibrations have begun to dip due to the pandemic.

For more head here.