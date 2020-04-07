California Air Quality Continues To Improve Since Shelter In Place Order Began

Los Angeles has even had some of the best air quality in the world

April 7, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
San Francisco

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News

After weeks of a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the Coronavirus and days of steady rain there's been quite a change in air quality around California. Most notably Monday night when the usually smog-ridden Los Angeles registered the best air quality in the world. San Francisco ranked in the top 10 Monday night, as well according to IQAir.

In the Bay Area there's been decreases in nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, black carbon and other pollutants in comparison to the same time periods in 2017-2019

Sacramento and the Central Valley are also seeing better air quality as traffic and travel have dropped drastically over the past month.

Globally, Earth's vibrations have begun to dip due to the pandemic.

For more head here.

Tags: 
California
Air Quality