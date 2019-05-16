California Accent Ranked As One Of America's Sexiest

Big Seven Travel conducted a survey among its 1.5 million social followers to see what America's sexiest accents are and the results are a but surprising.

The sexiest? The Texas drawl. Boston & New York accents rounded out the top 3.

The California accent - which are a thing apparently - came in at #10. What constitutes a "California Accent" exactly? It's a general American accent with longer vowel sounds. Meanwhile, the California Valley accent, more commonly-referred to as a "vallet girl" accent came in as one of the country's least sexy.

Long Islander & New Jersey accents were deemed the least attractive. Find the full rankings here.