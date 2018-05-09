California Academy Of Sciences Throwing Big Bang: Party After Dark

The California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park is throwing their biggest party of the year this Thursday night and it's all for a good cause. The Big Bang Gala supports the Academy’s mission to explore, explain, and sustain life on Earth; all but $35 of each GA ticket and $50 of each VIP ticket is tax-deductible.

The party goes from 8:30PM-midnight and features a DJ set from T-Pain, open bars, a new adult playground, complimentary bites, an all-new VIP experience, a silent disco in the aquarium, and a universe of surprises.

Video of Big Bang Gala 2017 | California Academy of Sciences

For more & to get tickets for Thursday night's Big Bang Gala head to Calacademy.org.