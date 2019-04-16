California Academy Of Sciences Hosting 21+ GOAT Nightlife Party This Thursday

On Thursday night April 18th, the California Academy of Sciences Nightlife will be all about goats. On the heels of this past weekend's Goat Festival at the Ferry Building it's another goat-centric event worth your time.

have we goat a NightLife for you this week! kid you not, we're going to be visited by goats from @goatlandiafas: https://t.co/xZ9vHh6HiK ------

(this concludes the goat pun portion of our twitter feed) pic.twitter.com/HN0mJSUici — NightLife has gone to the goats ✨ (@CASNightLife) April 16, 2019

Mingle with goats from Goatlandia in the Academy's West Garden, learn about the science of goat cheese & taste samples, enjoy seasonal craft cocktails, and of course, enjoy Dino Nights in the East Garden.

The 21+ event is $12 for members & $15 for others. There will also be music courtesy of a DJ set from King Most. For tickets and info head here.