California Academy of Sciences To Bring St. Vincent, Silent Disco And More To 21+ After Dark Party
On Thursday night April 25th the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park will be throwing their biggest party of the year. The 21+ Big Bang: Party After Dark will feature a DJ set from St. Vicious (St. Vincent's DJ alter ego), open bars + complimentary bites, a VIP lounge with exclusive cocktails, see their rare Galápagos collection, a silent disco in their Steinhart Aquarium & much more.
We’re giving away 3 pairs of tickets to our biggest party of the year!-- For your chance to win a spot at #CASBigBang, tag a friend in the comments and tell us which animal you most want to party with after dark. (We’ll DM winners on Friday evening.) Why join us April 25? For a live DJ set by St. Vicious a/k/a @st_vincent, open bars + complimentary bites, a trip to “Dino Island”, & so much more! Best of all, it’s the most fabulous way to support science: All proceeds from “Big Bang: Party After Dark” help support our mission to explore, explain, and sustain life. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit the link in our bio! ------ (Must be 21+ to attend.)
It's also Dino Days at The Academy and you can visit Dino Island during the party for more special cocktails, bites & more.
The party will be 8:30 PM - midnight and tickets start at $125. Get yours here.