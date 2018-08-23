California Academy of Sciences To Offer Free Admission September 23-25

Switching things up from their annual quarterly free days, San Francisco's California Academy of Sciences will offer biannual free community days in three day blocks. September 23-25, 2018 will be a time in which you can enjoy the wonders of Cal Academy free of admission charge.

Ancient redwoods--, super-sized specimens --, a mysterious Fog Room --️, & more! Explore our new "Giants of Land and Sea" exhibit to learn more about incredible forces that make #NorthernCalifornia like nowhere else on Earth. https://t.co/lSWgK9BTbt / Photo by Via Magazine pic.twitter.com/dQXcvEPsRk — CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) August 16, 2018

These free days fall on a Sunday - Tuesday. Sunday hours are 11 AM - 5 PM & weekday hours are 9:30 AM - 5 PM.

To avoid long lines and overcrowding you will need to claim your free tickets in advance online. To receive notifications about the latest on free community days here.

Here's some more info:

"Free tickets may be reserved via Queue-It, our online ticket reservations queue, starting at 10 am on Friday, September 7, and continuing through Friday, September 14, or until they sell out. From September 8-14 the online queue will be open between 5 am and 11 pm each day.

We will be releasing new batches of tickets each day to ensure they do not sell out instantly. If your preferred time is not available, select another time, or enter the queue again the following day."

For more info on all things California Academy of Sciences head to calacademy.org.