California Academy Of Sciences Announces NightLife LIVE Concert Series For 2019

The California Academy of Sciences brings bands to the their stage this summer for their (21+) NightLife LIVE concert series and here's who you'll find playing the museum's West Garden:

July 11 – Men I Trust with mk.gee and DJ set from a Popscene DJ

August 8 – The Marías with Amo Amo (in conjunction with Outside Lands)

September 12 – Duckwrth with G.L.A.M. and DJ sets by davOmakesbeats (Swagger Like Us) and Jibbz (Swagger Like Us)

October 10 – Nick Hakim with Kadhja Bonet

This year's shows will also feature an artist-in-residency for the first time with LA's Maggie West. She'll highlight specimens form the Academy's scientific collections & her photography. They'll be worked into the concerts through a lightshow.

Cal Academy is the the only museum in the world to combine an aquarium, planetarium, natural history museum, living rainforest, and live performances on an outdoor stage that will transform the Academy into one of San Francisco’s most unique live music venues in heart of Golden Gate Park.

For more info & tickets head to CalAcademy.org.