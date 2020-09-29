SF's California Academy of Sciences to reopen in October

As museums start to reopen in San Francisco for the first time since March, the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park has announced that they're ready to open their doors.

The California Academy of Sciences announces reopening date https://t.co/o4cCrYPwR3 pic.twitter.com/DL6yS6M5zp — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 29, 2020

Opening to members on October 13th and to the general public on October 23rd at 25% capacity and taking measures to make sure physical distancing is possible per state and county guidelines.

Cal Academy is one of the biggest natural history museums in the world with its indoor rainforest, aquarium, living roof, planetarium and more. The public can begin reserving times to visit as of October 14th for dates October 23rd and beyond. There are no plans to provide walk-up entry at the moment.

Cal Academy's reopening details can be found here.