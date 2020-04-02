California Academy Of Science Holding Virtual Nightlife Event Tonight
Stream it live at 7PM
As the California Academy of Sciences remained closed in Golden Gate Park due to public health concerns, they are throwing a virtual version of their Thursday night party, NightLife.
While we’re all sheltering-in-place, NightLife is coming to you. ✨ NightLife & Friends: A Virtual Event ✨ goes live on Thursday, April 2, at 7 pm Pacific, streaming on YouTube & Facebook. We’ve put together an experimental online event with some of the scientists, artists, & musicians who have been a regular part of the NightLife community over the years. So “invite” your friends, put on your finest sweats, & have that cocktail shaker in reach: We’ll “see” you online. (Link in bio) ✨
The event will feature scientists, artists, mixologists and more NightLife regulars as you learn to make cocktails, get schooled on shark science, learn to draw, see the stars and more.
Here's a rundown of the livestream:
- Make yourself a cocktail with long-time NightLife mixologist Shane McKnight
- Get a crash course in shark science with Sharktoberfest regular Vicky Vásquez from Shark Week.
- Learn to draw in real time with artist and illustrator Nigel Sussman
- Watch as DJ King Most deconstructs one of his remixes
- Take a moment for self-care during a short guided meditation led by WITHIN.
Between sets planetarium presenter Josh Roberts will answer astronomy questions.
It all kicks off at 7PM on Thursday night April 2nd on YouTube.