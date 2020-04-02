California Academy Of Science Holding Virtual Nightlife Event Tonight

As the California Academy of Sciences remained closed in Golden Gate Park due to public health concerns, they are throwing a virtual version of their Thursday night party, NightLife.

The event will feature scientists, artists, mixologists and more NightLife regulars as you learn to make cocktails, get schooled on shark science, learn to draw, see the stars and more.

Here's a rundown of the livestream:

Make yourself a cocktail with long-time NightLife mixologist Shane McKnight

Get a crash course in shark science with Sharktoberfest regular Vicky Vásquez from Shark Week.

Learn to draw in real time with artist and illustrator Nigel Sussman

Watch as DJ King Most deconstructs one of his remixes

Take a moment for self-care during a short guided meditation led by WITHIN.

Between sets planetarium presenter Josh Roberts will answer astronomy questions.

It all kicks off at 7PM on Thursday night April 2nd on YouTube.