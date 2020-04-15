Cal Academy Hosting 2020 Big Bang Gala Online

Although this year’s in-person Big Bang Gala event has been canceled, we look forward to sharing the same insights, inspiration, and ideas from our engaging speakers—along with special virtual programming—in the Academy’s first Big Bang: Live Online. We invite you to join us on Thursday, April 23 from 7 - 8:30 pm from the comfort of your own home.

Hear expert insights from Academy Executive Director Scott Sampson, PhD, making the case for a "Rewilding Revolution" and why it's so relevant and important to our planet’s future. Plus, Nicole Ardoin, PhD and Rue Mapp will join forces to discuss "The Transformative Power of Connecting Humans with the Natural World."

· Make your mark! Share your own inspiring experiences and thoughts on nature with our speakers via live chat, Q & A, and polling features.

· Learn the latest about the Academy, including an update about how we’re taking care of our animals while we're closed to the public.

· Help name one of our animals!

· Discover ways you can support us—and everything you love about the Academy—during this critical time.