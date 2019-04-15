Cake And Ben Folds To Play Shoreline Together This September

Cake and Ben Folds have announced an 11-date tour that will hit Shoreline on Friday night September 13th. Tall Heights will open.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday April 19th at 10 AM here.

It's one of the tour's two northern California stops with a Wednesday September 11th date in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.