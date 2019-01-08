Cage The Elephant Tease New Single 'Ready To Go'

Back in November Cage The Elephant told us their new album was completely done. On New Year's Day they hinted that a new single could be coming in January.

new song this month? — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) January 2, 2019

Now it appears we have a name for the track, "Ready To Go," and the band gave us a snippet of it in a phone video.

Who dis pic.twitter.com/xJpiqmLdoQ — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) January 8, 2019

We don't know exactly when it will drop, but the first Cage The Elephant single since 2017 and first studio album since 2015's 'Tell Me I'm Pretty' are coming soon.