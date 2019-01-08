Cage The Elephant Tease New Single 'Ready To Go'

January 8, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Music

Back in November Cage The Elephant told us their new album was completely done. On New Year's Day they hinted that a new single could be coming in January.

Now it appears we have a name for the track, "Ready To Go," and the band gave us a snippet of it in a phone video.

We don't know exactly when it will drop, but the first Cage The Elephant single since 2017 and first studio album since 2015's 'Tell Me I'm Pretty' are coming soon.

Tags: 
Cage the Elephant
Ready To Go