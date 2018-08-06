Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man Fire Back At The 1975

August 6, 2018
Last week, The 1975 made headlines when a Billboard interview with singer Matty Healy found the singer acknowledging that this year's Reading & Leeds headliners weren't doing anything as interesting as his band. That bit was taken out of context a bit & was posted around as "The 1975 don't think any rock bands today are doing anything interesting".

Matty clarified what he had meant earlier this week:

However, both Cage The Elephant & Portugal. The Man both weighed in on Sunday on the article ran by NME.

Matty responded to Cage to clarify as well:

Portugal. The Man have since deleted their retort to The 1975 & said things are all good.

So, a little Alt/Rock beef occurred, but it appears it's all been smoothed over now.

 

