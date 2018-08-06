Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man Fire Back At The 1975

Last week, The 1975 made headlines when a Billboard interview with singer Matty Healy found the singer acknowledging that this year's Reading & Leeds headliners weren't doing anything as interesting as his band. That bit was taken out of context a bit & was posted around as "The 1975 don't think any rock bands today are doing anything interesting".

Matty Healy says there are no ‘big bands’ doing ‘anything as interesting as’ The 1975 https://t.co/vlk14GX5hf pic.twitter.com/RB0yT7QIVJ — NME (@NME) August 2, 2018

Matty clarified what he had meant earlier this week:

. I didn’t say that. There are lots of incredibly interesting bands --Your headline is misleading. I am an ego maniac but I’m not deaf — matty (@Truman_Black) August 2, 2018

However, both Cage The Elephant & Portugal. The Man both weighed in on Sunday on the article ran by NME.

They’re not a Rock n Roll band.....-- https://t.co/V0JiDIaOk6 — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) August 5, 2018

Matty responded to Cage to clarify as well:

I was in a conversation about the ‘same old’ festival headliners we always have - as we may be lucky enough to headline festivals in the near future! I love cage the elephant, like loads of bands we’ve had the pleasure of playing with --No sensationalism, you guys are great!! — matty (@Truman_Black) August 5, 2018

Portugal. The Man have since deleted their retort to The 1975 & said things are all good.

All friends again. Will adjust the timeline — LORDS OF PORTLAND (@portugaltheman) August 6, 2018

So, a little Alt/Rock beef occurred, but it appears it's all been smoothed over now.