Cage The Elephant Have Finished Their New Album

2019 is set to be a big year for Cage The Elephant as they return with their follow-up to 2015's "Tell Me I'm Pretty". They have announced that the new album is officially done.

Record done. Mixed. Mastered. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) November 26, 2018

The band released an acoustic album back in 2017 called "Unpeeled" & this new one will be their first studio album in 4 years. They are also a headliner for May 2019's Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta, GA, which means we could see them making the rounds on the festival circuit in the new year.

We're looking to the new music.