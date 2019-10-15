Cage The Elephant Earn Ninth #1 Alternative Song Of The Decade - The Most Of Any Band

October 15, 2019
The title track to Cage The Elephant's latest album 'Social Cues' has hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart, which marks the band's ninth #1 on the chart since 2010 - more than any other band this decade.

Some of the other Cage The Elephant songs to earn that spot include "Trouble," "Come A Little Closer," Ready To Let Go," "Cigarette Daydreams," "In One Ear," "Shake Me Down," & more.

Their nine number ones on the chart this decade are more than the likes of twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Panic! At The Disco, and Foo Fighters.

