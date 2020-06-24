Caesars Entertainment Offers Vegas Gamblers $20 To Wear Masks In Their Casinos

Weeks after casinos in Las Vegas reopened Caesars Entertainment, which owns Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's Paris, Flamingo, The Linq and Harrah's is offering customers $20 if they agree to wear a mask inside the casino.

Employees are required to wear masks, but customers are not. Caesars gave $7,500 to customers for doing so this past weekend.

This week Nevada recorded four different single-day records of new Coronavirus cases within 8 days. Much of that, like California and other states, is due to an increase in testing.

Current restrictions for Nevada businesses are expected to remain the same through the end of June.