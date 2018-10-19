Buzzfeed's Unsolved Series Conducts Paranormal Investigation Of The Winchester Mystery House
October 19, 2018
Ryan Bargera & Shane Medaj have returned to the site of one of their first investigations, San Jose's Winchester Mystery House.
We're back! For the season premiere, we return to the scene of one of our earliest investigations... Make sure you head over and watch the episode (link in bio) and leave your questions down below!
The two conduct a series of paranormal tests over the course of the half-hour episode. It's the second time the house has been the subject of an investigation this week as a livestream called Project Dead Zone examined the house on Tuesday night. Watch Unsolved's latest episode below: