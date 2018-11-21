Butte County Native Aaron Rodgers Donating $1 Million To Camp Fire Relief

Green Bay Packers quarterback & Butte County native, Aaron Rodgers, announced that he is making a $1 million donation to Camp Fire relief efforts.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you ---- #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

Rodgers is from Chico and attended Butte College before transferring to UC Berkeley in the early 2000s. He encouraged others to donate to the North Valley Community Foundation as well.

Bay Area rockers Metallica have also donated $100k to wildfire relief.

As of Wednesday morning the Camp Fire has been responsible for 84 deaths and has burned more than 153,000 acres.