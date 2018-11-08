Butte County Fire Growing At Rate Of 80 Football Fields Per Minute

A fire that began in Butte County early Thursday morning has forced over 200,000 people to evacuate from towns near Chico & has burned over 18,000 acres as 2:00 PM.

CNN is reporting that the Camp Fire is burning at a rate of 80 football fields per minute and has caused a smoke advisory for the entire Bay Area through Friday.

Strong winds will continue through at least Thursday night & the fire will become much easier to fight once those die down.

