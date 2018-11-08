Butte County Fire Growing At Rate Of 80 Football Fields Per Minute
A fire that began in Butte County early Thursday morning has forced over 200,000 people to evacuate from towns near Chico & has burned over 18,000 acres as 2:00 PM.
Thousands flee raging california wildfire. The fire broke out in the Northern part of the State around 7AM and has quickly grown to nearly 10,000 acres. California firefighters from all over the state are gathering and responding. As many as 30 striketeams have been requested. Redflag conditions and a dry start to the rainy season have combined to make for perfect fire conditions. The weather pattern is expected to continue until Friday night. California's mass mutual aid system is mobilizing an entire army and is among the best systems in the world.
CNN is reporting that the Camp Fire is burning at a rate of 80 football fields per minute and has caused a smoke advisory for the entire Bay Area through Friday.
Strong winds will continue through at least Thursday night & the fire will become much easier to fight once those die down.
The Camp Fire in Butte County is becoming a scary situation. High winds have caused the fire to balloon to over 5,000 acres in just a few hours. Reports of the Feather River Hospital burning and the entire town of Paradise is under evacuation. This video was taken within the past couple of hours, even though the smoke makes it look like it's at night.
