Bush And Live Announce 25th Anniversary Co-Headlining Tour + Show At Concord Pavilion

Bush and Live will celebrate the 25th anniversaries of their biggest albums with a co-headlining summer tour. Bush will play their album 'Sixteen Stone' in its entirety featuring hits like "Machinehead," "Glycerine," "Come Down," & more. Live will play 'Throwing Copper' in its entirety, which features hits like "I Alone," "Lightning Crashes" & others. The ALTIMATE Tour also features Our Lady Peace opening the show & it hits the Bay Area Wednesday August 7th at the Concord Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 15th at 10AM at Livenation.com.