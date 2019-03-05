Bush And Live Announce 25th Anniversary Co-Headlining Tour + Show At Concord Pavilion
Bush and Live will celebrate the 25th anniversaries of their biggest albums with a co-headlining summer tour. Bush will play their album 'Sixteen Stone' in its entirety featuring hits like "Machinehead," "Glycerine," "Come Down," & more. Live will play 'Throwing Copper' in its entirety, which features hits like "I Alone," "Lightning Crashes" & others. The ALTIMATE Tour also features Our Lady Peace opening the show & it hits the Bay Area Wednesday August 7th at the Concord Pavilion.
Tickets go on sale Friday March 15th at 10AM at Livenation.com.
It's that time again! The ALTIMATE TOUR with @Freaks4Live goes on sale Friday, 3/15. VIP Ticket Packages - Including show ticket, meet & greet with the band & side stage viewing - Available from 3/11 Pre-sale starts 3/11 with code: Altimate More info at https://t.co/7xz29KlLS0 pic.twitter.com/4srLGjlYgf— BUSH (@bushofficial) March 5, 2019