Burrito Pop is here to make sure your burrito always stays warm

If you're tired of your burrito getting cold before you can finish it, well, there's a new product with you in mind. The Burrito Pop is here to make sure you never have to deal with a lukewarm burrito again.

The Burrito Pop is a new product that aims to keep spills from ruining your lunch. https://t.co/8eBXgoRXyD — The Takeout (@thetakeout) October 15, 2020

Burrito Pop has already exceed its goal of raising $10,000 on Kickstarter by raising more than triple that amount and its creator, Madelin Woods, calls it “the best thing to happen to burritos since foil”.

You can get this device in black, blue, or green (purple & pink will be available if the Kickstarter raises $40k) and it'll cost $50 once regularly available, or $33 for early bird Kickstarter backers.

It's tauted as being easy to use on the go, easy to clean, easy to store & reheat and as an excellent to keep those burrito insides from spilling on your clothes.