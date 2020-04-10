Burning Man Canceled For 2020 - Will Hold Virtual Festival Instead
In the interest of public safety
The annual Burning Man Project held each summer in Nevada will not be happening in 2020. Black Rock City was set to be built this year in the desert and the festival will not go on as planned from August 30 - September 7 in the interest of public safety.
In the interest of the health and wellbeing of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City in the Nevada desert this year. Burning Man, however, is alive and well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse — from a virtual BRC and the Philosophical Center to new Fly Ranch and Burners Without Borders initiatives.
A virtual experience will be held instead and for more info on that you can head here.
The annual festival draws many from the Bay Area and organizers are committed to offering refunds to those who need them, but are urging ticketholders to consider donating money to the Burning Man Project with the festival's future in mind.