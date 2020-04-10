Burning Man Canceled For 2020 - Will Hold Virtual Festival Instead

The annual Burning Man Project held each summer in Nevada will not be happening in 2020. Black Rock City was set to be built this year in the desert and the festival will not go on as planned from August 30 - September 7 in the interest of public safety.

A virtual experience will be held instead and for more info on that you can head here.

The annual festival draws many from the Bay Area and organizers are committed to offering refunds to those who need them, but are urging ticketholders to consider donating money to the Burning Man Project with the festival's future in mind.

Video of A Message from Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell