Burning Man Art Preview In San Francisco This Weekend

This Sunday evening (June 3) you will have a unique opportunity to check out some of the art that will be on display at Burning Man 2018. The Desert Arts Preview will kick off at 7 PM at San Francisco's Nourse Theatre and tickets start at $25.

Thirty presentations will be on display and the creators will be there to discuss the inspiration & creation behind them.

Presenters include:

The Temple: Galaxia by Arthur Mamou-Mani

RadiaLumia by FoldHaus Collective

Stardust by Paige Tashner

Myriapoda Robota by David Date and Art To Be Continued…

Camera Lucida by Bill Evans

RE-CYCLONE by Chromaforms Art Collective

Luna Flora by The Coop at Arcosanti

Chilopod by Lawrence Grown and TeamEmbrio

Trace by Kate Greenberg and the Dust Crusaders

Kinesios by Bradley Norris and ND Collective

Scriptorium by Majorelle Arts

Singularity by Rebekah Waites

Long View by a polar bear stands in the desert: Don Kennell and Arctic Burn 505

Tree of Life by Tyler Rivenbark, Frida Ticehurst and Institute for Human Creativity

The Great Train Wreck by Collaborative Artisans Reno-Sacramento

The art gallery includes all the presenters mentioned above, plus:

Big Pollinator by Jakob Bokulich

Wrong Desert by Wesley Skinner

Spider Sweet Project by Bryan Argabrite and Chelsea Argabrite

Bloom by Peter Hazel

Kaleidoscope by Greg Barron

Rainbow Bridge by Josh Zubkoff

Transcendent Souls by Nicole Ashton Martin

The Intersection by Timur Kadyrov and Liya Iva

Let U.S. Prey by Mr & Mrs Ferguson Art

Ring Theory by John Pertsch

Skull on Wheels by Paul Duncker

Odd Jelly Out by uckiood – Missy Douglas & Kim Rask

Jokeatron 5200 by Natali Leduc and American Consumer Consortium

Resolute Arch by Richard Rhodes

B.Ÿ.T.E. by Andrew Lazorchak

