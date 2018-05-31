Burning Man Art Preview In San Francisco This Weekend
This Sunday evening (June 3) you will have a unique opportunity to check out some of the art that will be on display at Burning Man 2018. The Desert Arts Preview will kick off at 7 PM at San Francisco's Nourse Theatre and tickets start at $25.
I will be presenting #MyriapodaRobota at #desertartspreview this year! It would be awesome to see some familiar faces and support us on this project! Tickets are expected to sell out! #burningman2018 #playaart #BRC2018 #brc #burningman
Thirty presentations will be on display and the creators will be there to discuss the inspiration & creation behind them.
Presenters include:
The Temple: Galaxia by Arthur Mamou-Mani
RadiaLumia by FoldHaus Collective
Stardust by Paige Tashner
Myriapoda Robota by David Date and Art To Be Continued…
Camera Lucida by Bill Evans
RE-CYCLONE by Chromaforms Art Collective
Luna Flora by The Coop at Arcosanti
Chilopod by Lawrence Grown and TeamEmbrio
Trace by Kate Greenberg and the Dust Crusaders
Kinesios by Bradley Norris and ND Collective
Scriptorium by Majorelle Arts
Singularity by Rebekah Waites
Long View by a polar bear stands in the desert: Don Kennell and Arctic Burn 505
Tree of Life by Tyler Rivenbark, Frida Ticehurst and Institute for Human Creativity
The Great Train Wreck by Collaborative Artisans Reno-Sacramento
The art gallery includes all the presenters mentioned above, plus:
Big Pollinator by Jakob Bokulich
Wrong Desert by Wesley Skinner
Spider Sweet Project by Bryan Argabrite and Chelsea Argabrite
Bloom by Peter Hazel
Kaleidoscope by Greg Barron
Rainbow Bridge by Josh Zubkoff
Transcendent Souls by Nicole Ashton Martin
The Intersection by Timur Kadyrov and Liya Iva
Let U.S. Prey by Mr & Mrs Ferguson Art
Ring Theory by John Pertsch
Skull on Wheels by Paul Duncker
Odd Jelly Out by uckiood – Missy Douglas & Kim Rask
Jokeatron 5200 by Natali Leduc and American Consumer Consortium
Resolute Arch by Richard Rhodes
B.Ÿ.T.E. by Andrew Lazorchak
Here is another impressive art piece I took a photo of on the playa last year. “It’s ok to take time out of your busy life to focus on you” #burningman #burningmanart #art #hurryupslowly @burningmanphotos @burning_man_pics @burningman
