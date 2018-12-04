Burger King Has People Going To McDonald's To Get Whoppers For 1 Cent

December 4, 2018
Now through December 12th Burger King is motivating you to use their app by having you go to...McDonald's? The plan is for customers to get within 600 feet of a McDonald's, open their Burger King app, and you'll be detoured to the closest Burger King where you can redeem your penny Whopper.

They outline the steps as:

  1. Download the BK App
  2. Drive to McDonald's
  3. Order a Whopper for 1 cent.
  4. Pick it up at Burger King

So, enjoy your nearly-free Whopper.

