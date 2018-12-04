Burger King Has People Going To McDonald's To Get Whoppers For 1 Cent

Now through December 12th Burger King is motivating you to use their app by having you go to...McDonald's? The plan is for customers to get within 600 feet of a McDonald's, open their Burger King app, and you'll be detoured to the closest Burger King where you can redeem your penny Whopper.

introducing the #WhopperDetour. order a Whopper for a penny only “at” McDonald’s with the BK app. yes, you read that right. drive near a McDonald’s and use the BK app. no need to go to their drive-thru. get yours before December 12th. see details: https://t.co/qvUSSf4yuQ pic.twitter.com/Tya17Xo7J3 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

They outline the steps as:

Download the BK App Drive to McDonald's Order a Whopper for 1 cent. Pick it up at Burger King

Get a Whopper for $0.01 with the Burger King app while you're at a McDonald's (what?) https://t.co/JpNAuEqET2 pic.twitter.com/ztX4mB0wsz — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 4, 2018

So, enjoy your nearly-free Whopper.