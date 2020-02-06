You Can Destroy A Photo Of Your Ex For A Free Whopper At SF Burger King On Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day you can shred your ex for free wings at Hooters, get a heart-shaped box filled with cheddar biscuits at Red Lobster, get a breadtsick bouquet at Olive Garden and now this:

Burger King has teamed with the film 'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' for a special promotion in several locations around the country where you can destroy a picture of your ex in exchange for a free Whopper on Valentine's Day.

One of the four locations where this will be happening is the 35 Powell Street location in San Francisco on Valentine's Day. What you need to do is bring in a photo of your ex flame, place it in a 'Birds of Prey'-themed "Breakup Box" and you'll earn a free Whopper.

By participating you are agreeing to having that photo destroyed.

