You Can Destroy A Photo Of Your Ex For A Free Whopper At SF Burger King On Valentine's Day

February 6, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Food & Drink

On Valentine's Day you can shred your ex for free wings at Hooters, get a heart-shaped box filled with cheddar biscuits at Red Lobster, get a breadtsick bouquet at Olive Garden and now this:

Burger King has teamed with the film 'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' for a special promotion in several locations around the country where you can destroy a picture of your ex in exchange for a free Whopper on Valentine's Day.

a flame-grilled Whopper is just what Harley Quinn needs to get over her ex-flame. amirite? #burgerquinn

A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on

One of the four locations where this will be happening is the 35 Powell Street location in San Francisco on Valentine's Day. What you need to do is bring in a photo of your ex flame, place it in a 'Birds of Prey'-themed "Breakup Box" and you'll earn a free Whopper.

By participating you are agreeing to having that photo destroyed.

For more head here.

Tags: 
Burger King
Birds of Prey