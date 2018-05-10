Bunnies And Boba Bash To Be Held In Berkeley On Saturday
An important event is set to be held at Berkeley's Animal Rights Center (2425 Channing Way) on Saturday May 12 from 5-8 PM. It's a bunnies & boba bash.
How can anyone hurt such gentle beings? Animals are not things, they are not food, they are not experiments, they are not here for humans to use or abuse. This way of thinking is ancient and it’s the basis of all”isms”: racism, sexism, etc. Animals are our equals. They deserve to have the right to their life and safety. To imagine that this sweet bunny could have been someone’s dinner or an evil science experiment sounds like a disturbing torture story. This is what animal abuse is: disturbing, torture. Will you speak up for animals? What’s stopping you from taking action?
The free event features a vegan boba bar with homemade tapiocas, plant milks & other toppings. There will also be a chance for you to pet, take photos, and hold fluffy rabbits.
