Bunnies And Boba Bash To Be Held In Berkeley On Saturday

An important event is set to be held at Berkeley's Animal Rights Center (2425 Channing Way) on Saturday May 12 from 5-8 PM. It's a bunnies & boba bash.

The free event features a vegan boba bar with homemade tapiocas, plant milks & other toppings. There will also be a chance for you to pet, take photos, and hold fluffy rabbits.

For more on the event head the Facebook event page.