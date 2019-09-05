Build-A-Bear Launches A 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Collection

In a collaboration you might not have anticipated, Build-A-Bear workshop has unveiled a pair of bears dedicated to characters from Tim Burton's 1993 film 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

There's a Jack Skellington bear for $55 and a Sally bear for $53. Jack's comes with a "This Is Halloween" song chip included & Sally's comes with "Sally's Song," which you'll be able to hear when you press her paw.

They're available exclusively online and you can get 'em here.