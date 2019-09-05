Build-A-Bear Launches A 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Collection
September 5, 2019
In a collaboration you might not have anticipated, Build-A-Bear workshop has unveiled a pair of bears dedicated to characters from Tim Burton's 1993 film 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.
Don’t lose your head –but our NEW Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is now available online! #TheNightmareBeforeChristmas
There's a Jack Skellington bear for $55 and a Sally bear for $53. Jack's comes with a "This Is Halloween" song chip included & Sally's comes with "Sally's Song," which you'll be able to hear when you press her paw.
They're available exclusively online and you can get 'em here.