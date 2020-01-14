Build-A-Bear To Release Baby Yoda Stuffed Animal

There's been a remarkable lack of official toys based on the most popular Star Wars character in recent memory, Baby Yoda from 'The Mandalorian'. A Funko Pop! toy is arriving in May and in the next few months Build-A-Bear workshops will have Baby Yoda stuffed animals, the brand announced on Tuesday.

"The Mandalorian" Baby Yoda Plush Coming Soon to Build-A-Bear Workshops Nationwidehttps://t.co/PlkvZYgaaW pic.twitter.com/e3izzEbUl8 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) January 14, 2020

Build-A-Bear states that much of their merchandise is now marketed to tweens, teens and adults and has seen a big increase in adults shopping online for their products.

Build-A-Bear Workshop will be 'one of the first companies ... able to provide' Baby Yoda products to the masses in the 'next few months'



(via @BusinessInsider, @buildabear) pic.twitter.com/a0ioK9BrQO — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 14, 2020

We'll let you know when this stuffed animal will officially drop & For more head to Business Insider.