Build-A-Bear To Release Baby Yoda Stuffed Animal

January 14, 2020
Dallas
Entertainment

There's been a remarkable lack of official toys based on the most popular Star Wars character in recent memory, Baby Yoda from 'The Mandalorian'. A Funko Pop! toy is arriving in May and in the next few months Build-A-Bear workshops will have Baby Yoda stuffed animals, the brand announced on Tuesday.

Build-A-Bear states that much of their merchandise is now marketed to tweens, teens and adults and has seen a big increase in adults shopping online for their products.

We'll let you know when this stuffed animal will officially drop & For more head to Business Insider.

Build-A-Bear
Baby Yoda