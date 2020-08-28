Build-A-Bear Debuts 'Harry Potter' Collection And You Can Get Them Next Week

Build-A-Bear has unveiled a new 'Harry Potter' collection that will be available in stores this fall & due to the ongoing pandemic and store closures - will be available early online starting September 2nd. A date that Potter fans might find significant because that's the date after Hogwarts students return for a new school year and the date of their banquet before classes begin.

Robes from each Hogwarts house are available for you to dress your bears in and they also come complete with golden paws, the official Harry Potter logo, and Hogwarts crest.

You get the choice of a brown, or black wand, as well.

The bears will be available here.