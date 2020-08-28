Build-A-Bear Debuts 'Harry Potter' Collection And You Can Get Them Next Week
Available online starting Sept. 2nd
Build-A-Bear has unveiled a new 'Harry Potter' collection that will be available in stores this fall & due to the ongoing pandemic and store closures - will be available early online starting September 2nd. A date that Potter fans might find significant because that's the date after Hogwarts students return for a new school year and the date of their banquet before classes begin.
Wands at the ready! Our newest collection is flying in this September. Check out our stories to sign up for email updates!
Robes from each Hogwarts house are available for you to dress your bears in and they also come complete with golden paws, the official Harry Potter logo, and Hogwarts crest.
You get the choice of a brown, or black wand, as well.
The bears will be available here.