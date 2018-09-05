A Bug's Land Closes To Make Way For Marvel-Themed Area At Disney's California Adventure

A kid-friendly staple of Disney's California Adventure Park celebrated its final day on Tuesday as A Bug's Land closed.

The area inspired by the 1998 film 'A Bug's Life' had been a mainstay at the park since 2002 & featured attractions like Flik's Flyers, Heimlich's Chew Chew Train & more.

Related: Disneyland to serve alcohol for the first time thanks to new Star Wars Land cantina

A new superhero-themed land featuring Marvel characters will open in its place at some point in 2020.