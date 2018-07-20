A 'Buffy' Television Reboot Is Officially On The Way

July 20, 2018
'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' is returning to television with show creator, Joss Whedon, on board to executive produce and Monica Owusu-Breen (Agents of Shield, Charmed, Alias) to write the script.

It's not yet determined which network will be airing the show, but what we do know is that a black actress will be playing the role of Buffy in the new version of the series.

The original show aired for 7 seasons between 1997-2003 & was based on the 1992 film of the same name.

For more head to The Hollywood Reporter.

