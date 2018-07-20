A 'Buffy' Television Reboot Is Officially On The Way
'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' is returning to television with show creator, Joss Whedon, on board to executive produce and Monica Owusu-Breen (Agents of Shield, Charmed, Alias) to write the script.
It's not yet determined which network will be airing the show, but what we do know is that a black actress will be playing the role of Buffy in the new version of the series.
The original show aired for 7 seasons between 1997-2003 & was based on the 1992 film of the same name.
