A 'Buffy' Television Reboot Is Officially On The Way

'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' is returning to television with show creator, Joss Whedon, on board to executive produce and Monica Owusu-Breen (Agents of Shield, Charmed, Alias) to write the script.

Joss Whedon is rebooting Buffy with a black actress as the Slayer https://t.co/wdhlI9dqJ8 pic.twitter.com/PIRVsvNL5g — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) July 20, 2018

It's not yet determined which network will be airing the show, but what we do know is that a black actress will be playing the role of Buffy in the new version of the series.

The original show aired for 7 seasons between 1997-2003 & was based on the 1992 film of the same name.

