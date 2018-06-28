Bud Light To Give Californians Free Beer If Mexico Beats Brazil In The World Cup

June 28, 2018
The U.S. team didn't qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia, but if you're a soccer fan in the states it's still been a very entertaining tournament so far & as things move on to the knockout round, Bud Light is giving Californians a reason to get invested in one of the biggest games so far. If Mexico can knock off Brazil on Monday morning (July 2) then Californians will be getting free beer.

Mexico has not advanced past the fifth game since 1944, so if they can break the curse Bud Light will then provide more details on how Californians can get free beer.

The game begins at 7 AM on Monday morning. Good luck, Mexico.

