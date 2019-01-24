Bryan Cranston Reportedly Joins Cast Of 'Breaking Bad' Movie

Last fall it was revealed that a 'Breaking Bad' film was being made and that it would serve as a sort of sequel to the end of the series. Said to focus on the misadventures of Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman it has been unclear if the show's star Bryan Cranston would appear in the film in some way. Now, it's being reported that Cranston's Walter White character will indeed be in the movie.

'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan wrote, is executive producing, and perhaps even directing the film & it's expected to be done shooting in February.

Besides Cranston & Paul the cast is rumored to include Krysten Ritter (Jane), Jonathan Banks (Mike), Jesse Plemons (Todd), Charles Baker (Skinny Pete), Matt Jones (Badger), Robert Forster (Ed), Tess Harper (Mrs. Pinkman), and Kevin Rankin (Kenny).

